Man fatally shot in east-end Toronto
A A
Toronto police are investigating after a male in his 30s was shot and killed in east-end Toronto overnight.
Police said they responded to a call of gunshots around midnight at a residence on Gennela Square near Morningview Trail and Morningside Avenue in Toronto’s Malvern neighbourhood.
Officers arrived and located a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released any descriptions of possible suspects.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.