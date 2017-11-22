Man fatally shot in east-end Toronto

Toronto police are investigating after a male in his 30s was shot and killed in east-end Toronto overnight.

Police said they responded to a call of gunshots around midnight at a residence on Gennela Square near Morningview Trail and Morningside Avenue in Toronto’s Malvern neighbourhood.

Officers arrived and located a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any descriptions of possible suspects.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.