November 22, 2017 5:56 am

Man fatally shot in east-end Toronto

Police investigate a fatal shooting in east-end Toronto on Nov. 22, 2017.

Andrew Collins
Toronto police are investigating after a male in his 30s was shot and killed in east-end Toronto overnight.

Police said they responded to a call of gunshots around midnight at a residence on Gennela Square near Morningview Trail and Morningside Avenue in Toronto’s Malvern neighbourhood.

Officers arrived and located a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any descriptions of possible suspects.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

