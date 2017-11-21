London police investigate reports of shooting on Wilton Grove Road
London police are investigating reports of a shooting in the city’s south end.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Wilton Grove Road, just east of Old Victoria Road, at around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The road is closed from Old Victoria Road to Westchester Bourne and police are asking everyone to remain out of the area at this time.
More information to come.
