Cloverdale pastor and wife charged with sex assault looking for new lawyer

A Cloverdale pastor and his wife charged with a string of sex assaults are looking for a new lawyer.

Samuel and Madelaine Emerson were scheduled to appear in provincial court in Surrey Tuesday morning to enter a plea, but instead, their case has been put over to December.

READ MORE: Cloverdale pastor and wife charged with sex assault expected to enter plea next month

Court heard Samuel Emerson is trying to hire new lawyers, but the reason as to why was not given.

The husband and wife are scheduled to be back in court Dec. 6.

WATCH: What did church know about B.C. pastor accused of sexual assault?

The Emersons face a total of 28 charges, including sexual assault, sexual touching of a person under the age of 16, and threats to cause death or bodily harm.

READ MORE: New twist to the case of the Surrey pastor charged with sex assault

Samuel Emerson is a former pastor of Cloverdale Christian Fellowship Church.

In early October, Surrey RCMP said the charges spanned a two-year period and asked for other potential victims to come forward.

READ MORE: Father of Surrey pastor charged with sex assault speaks out