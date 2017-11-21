Letter bomber’s ex-wife expected to testify Tuesday

Alleged letter bomber Guido Amsel’s trial continues in a Winnipeg courtroom Tuesday morning.

Amsel’s ex-wife Iris is expected to testify.

Amsel is charged with five counts of attempted murder after letter bombs were sent to his ex-wife and two law firms in 2015.

He also faces charges relating to an explosion in 2013 at his former wife’s home in St. Clements.

Maria Mitousis, the lawyer who represented Iris Amsel in the couple’s divorce, will likely testify later this week.

Mitousis lost her right hand and suffered other injuries when one of the letter bombs exploded at her office.

Amsel has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Some staff members at the 252 River Avenue law-firm where the bomb exploded have already testified, along with some Winnipeg police officers who initially responded and investigated the blast. The trial started on October 24th.