Theatre Kelowna Society stages Big Bad Wolf

A classic fairy-tale has been adapted for the holiday season and is taking to the stage Nov. 22-26, put on by the Theatre Kelowna Society.

The Big Bad Wolf is infused with Christmas characters and can be enjoyed by the whole family.

“I saw this show 25 years ago. Patty Malcom English put it on. I was in the audience and I was absolutely mesmerized by it,” director Noelle Jefferys said.

More than 60 volunteers, including 38 actors, are staging the show at the Mary Irwin Theatre in Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts (RCA).

Tickets can be purchased through the RCA website.