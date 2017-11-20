Britco
November 20, 2017 9:05 pm

Okanagan home owners embracing modular market

By Video Journalist  Global News
What a difference a few months have made for a Penticton company.

The plant is running at full capacity thanks, in part, to Okanagan homeowners embracing the modular home market.

It was last April when the company that specialized in industrial accommodations was forced to temporarily shut its doors when oil prices tumbled.

Now called Triple M Housing, under the Britco umbrella, the company’s new focus is modular homes.

Company president, Stephen Branch, says the future looks bright for Triple M Housing because he believes modular is the future.

“Quite a few years ago modular was considered a fringe technology and now it has really become mainstream. In Europe this is the main way they build houses.”

The company currently has 55 employees and says it will be looking for more.

