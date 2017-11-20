Traffic
Winter weather closes highways north of Winnipeg

By Sr. Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A traffic camera shows snow on Highway 6 at Highway 236. The roads are closed.

Manitoba Highways
Road conditions are quickly deteriorating across southern Manitoba prompting the province to close some down for safety reasons.

Just after 6 p.m. Monday four major Interlake routes were closed.

  • Highway 6 from the Perimeter Highway to Highway 248
  • Highway 7 from the Perimeter Highway to Highway 68 (Arborg)
  • Highway 67 from Highway 6 to Highway 7
  • Highway 236 from Highway 6 to Highway 67 (Stonewall)

People driving on Highway 1 near Portage la Prairie have told Global News there are white out conditions in that area.

For the latest road conditions visit the Manitoba Highways website.

