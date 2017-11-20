Arrest
St. Andrews man in custody after Clandeboye School locked down Monday

Selkirk RCMP made an arrest near Petersfield Monday.

A rural Manitoba school was put into lockdown Monday while Selkirk RCMP tracked down a suspect with a stolen vehicle.

The truck was reported stolen Sunday night and was known to have a gun and a knife inside. RCMP received word the pick-up had been sighted around 11 a.m.  They called in dog services and made the decision to place Clandeboye School in lockdown as a precaution.

RCMP were told the truck had been travelling in the Petersfield area and managed to track it down around 1:30 p.m.

The 29-year-driver from St. Andrews was arrested and taken into custody pending charges.

