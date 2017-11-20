St. Andrews man in custody after Clandeboye School locked down Monday

A rural Manitoba school was put into lockdown Monday while Selkirk RCMP tracked down a suspect with a stolen vehicle.

The truck was reported stolen Sunday night and was known to have a gun and a knife inside. RCMP received word the pick-up had been sighted around 11 a.m. They called in dog services and made the decision to place Clandeboye School in lockdown as a precaution.

In Petersfield, Selkirk #rcmpmb and RCMP Police Dog Services apprehended driver of a stolen truck with reported weapons inside. 29-year-old male from the RM of St. Andrews remains in custody w charges pending. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) November 20, 2017

RCMP were told the truck had been travelling in the Petersfield area and managed to track it down around 1:30 p.m.

The 29-year-driver from St. Andrews was arrested and taken into custody pending charges.