Shooting in Montreal’s Park Extension leaves woman injured

A 46-year-old woman was shot in the arm in the Montreal neighbourhood of Park Extension early Monday morning.

A 911 call was made around 12:30 a.m. after residents heard gunfire in an apartment on Outremont Avenue near St-Roch Street.

Witnesses told police that they saw the female victim leave on her own.

“Officers searched nearby hospitals until they found the victim,” said Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture.

“She was treated for a gunshot wound on her arm. Doctors do not fear for her life.”

The apartment is known to police for drug-related activity.

No suspects were arrested and police could not confirm if the victim was intentionally targeted.