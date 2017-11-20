Fanshawe College students return to class Tuesday

The wait is over for half a million students at Ontario’s across the province as they get set to return to class this week.

Fanshawe College faculty are back at work today, with students scheduled to return to class Tuesday morning.

As a result of the five-week strike, the fall and winter semester have both been extended to make up for class time missed during the strike, which ended Sunday after the provincial government passed back-to-work legislation.

Students will be in class until Dec. 22, when they will break for the holidays, returning on Jan. 3. No classes or exams will be scheduled during that break.

The fall semester will continue for two weeks in the new year, ending on Jan. 16. The winter semester will begin Jan. 22 and end April 27.

Students will lose a total of four weeks of class time as their fall and winter semesters have both been shortened by two weeks.

Students are encouraged to check for updates on the Fanshawe College website regularly.

