Premier Brian Pallister answers staffer questions about injury

The premier of Manitoba has spoken about the broken arm he suffered during a wilderness hike in New Mexico on Monday.

In a video posted online Saturday night, Brain Pallister and his wife Esther answered questions posed by a member of his staff about the ordeal.

The premier has yet to answer any questions from journalists and has not responded to a Global News interview request.

In the posted video, Pallister thanked police, talked about his six-week recovery time and discussed the travel insurance he purchased for the trip that covered the cost of his health care.

On Monday, he needed to be rescued from the Gila Wilderness after suffering a serious fall that left him with a broken left arm, cuts to his forehead and bruises.