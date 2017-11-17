Group of 26 best friends, neighbours from Garson, Ont., win $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

“It feels like we won the lottery twice — the first time, when we all became friends — and now this!”

A group of 26 best friends and neighbours from Garson, Ont., located near Sudbury, won the $10 million Lotto Max jackpot on Oct. 13.

The group of young families and longtime couples have been playing the lottery for about two years, and said they have no plans to stop even after their huge win.

“So many lives will be changed — more family time, less overtime,” winner Amy Hauser said.

“I have have butterflies in my stomach,” another winner Nicole Sloan said.

While Eric Fournier usually buys the ticket, it was his wife Amber Fournier who purchased the winner.

“We still can’t believe this is real,” she said.

Michel Crepeault said he was “jumping around” the kitchen when he told his wife Sherry Crepeault they have won. He was the first to know after he checked the OLG Lottery App.

As more members were filled in, a street party broke out in the neighbourhood as the close-knit group celebrated their good fortune.

All 26 have big plans for their winnings.

Some plan to pay off mortgages and contribute to education funds. Others want to put the money toward new vehicles and travel plans.

Trevor Gibbons and Kyla Roach are getting married next summer and said they now plan to have an “amazing” honeymoon.

The complete list of winners are:

Eric Fournier

Amber Fournier

Michel Crepeault

Sherry Crepeault

Ryan Chretien

Christine Chretien

Patrick Hauser

Amy Hauser

Robert LeFave

Sarah LeFave

Guy Levasseur

Melanie Levasseur

Jason MacKinnon

Erin MacKinnon

Trevor Gibbons

Kyla Roach

Roger Delaire

Josee Caron

Brent Cadotte

Lynn Denis

Martin Kennedy

Nicole Sloan

Trevor Warkus

Melissa Warkus

Adam Webber

Ashley Webber

The winning ticket was bought at a Shell gas station on Lasalle Boulevard in Sudbury, Ont.