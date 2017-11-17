Canada
November 17, 2017 6:13 pm
Updated: November 17, 2017 6:14 pm

Group of 26 best friends, neighbours from Garson, Ont., win $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

By Web Writer  Global News

A group of 26 best friends and neighbours from the town located near Sudbury, Ont., have been playing the lottery for two years -- but even after winning the $10 million jackpot, they said they have no plans to stop playing.

“It feels like we won the lottery twice — the first time, when we all became friends — and now this!”

A group of 26 best friends and neighbours from Garson, Ont., located near Sudbury, won the $10 million Lotto Max jackpot on Oct. 13.

The group of young families and longtime couples have been playing the lottery for about two years, and said they have no plans to stop even after their huge win.

“So many lives will be changed — more family time, less overtime,” winner Amy Hauser said.

“I have have butterflies in my stomach,” another winner Nicole Sloan said.

While Eric Fournier usually buys the ticket, it was his wife Amber Fournier who purchased the winner.

“We still can’t believe this is real,” she said.

Michel Crepeault said he was “jumping around” the kitchen when he told his wife Sherry Crepeault they have won. He was the first to know after he checked the OLG Lottery App.

As more members were filled in, a street party broke out in the neighbourhood as the close-knit group celebrated their good fortune.

All 26 have big plans for their winnings.

Some plan to pay off mortgages and contribute to education funds. Others want to put the money toward new vehicles and travel plans.

Trevor Gibbons and Kyla Roach are getting married next summer and said they now plan to have an “amazing” honeymoon.

The complete list of winners are:

  • Eric Fournier
  • Amber Fournier
  • Michel Crepeault
  • Sherry Crepeault
  • Ryan Chretien
  • Christine Chretien
  • Patrick Hauser
  • Amy Hauser
  • Robert LeFave
  • Sarah LeFave
  • Guy Levasseur
  • Melanie Levasseur
  • Jason MacKinnon
  • Erin MacKinnon
  • Trevor Gibbons
  • Kyla Roach
  • Roger Delaire
  • Josee Caron
  • Brent Cadotte
  • Lynn Denis
  • Martin Kennedy
  • Nicole Sloan
  • Trevor Warkus
  • Melissa Warkus
  • Adam Webber
  • Ashley Webber

The winning ticket was bought at a Shell gas station on Lasalle Boulevard in Sudbury, Ont.

