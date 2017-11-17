BC premier to make an announcement at Riverview Hospital

B.C. Premier John Horgan, health officials and members of the Kwikwetlem First Nation are set to make an announcement Friday morning at the site of the closed Riverview psychiatric hospital in Coquitlam.

Advocates are hoping this announcement will mean the government is re-opening at least a portion of the facility. However, no details have been released at this time.

Work is underway to move three existing mental health and addictions facilities to Riverview but many say more needs to be done.

“We really think that there’s still a missed opportunity here to put a critical mass of mental health services on the Riverview site,” Coquiltam Mayor Richard Stewart said in October.

A new centre for mental health and addiction with 105 beds is slated to open on the property in 2019.

The Riverview site has served as a provincial facility for mental health services since 1904, but was shuttered by the province in 2012 after years of downsizing.

The province began a “visioning process” for the lands in 2013, under the banner “Renewing Riverview.”

Since then, the Kwikwitlem First Nation has expressed an interest in the land, and private developers have also pitched a plan to build market housing on the property.

-With files from Simon Little, CKNW

