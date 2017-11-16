Edmonton Eskimos wide receiver discovers West Edmonton Mall for 1st time: ‘Oh, shoot!’

Eskimos wide receiver Jamill Smith had his mind blown earlier this week when he stumbled upon West Edmonton Mall for the first time.

“I thought it was going to be a regular mall,” Smith said on Thursday.

Smith, originally from Muncie, Ind., signed with the Eskimos in late August. On Tuesday, he was looking for an Apple store near him so went online and searched for malls in the area.

“I just went to the highest rated one, found out the biggest mall in North America is in Edmonton.”

When he pulled up to the mall, Smith thought it was nice. When he went inside and saw a roller coaster he knew this was no ordinary mall.

“I saw a big whale when I walked in,” he said. “And then I saw the roller coaster and I was like, ‘Woah, shoot!’ That’s when I had to pull out the phone.

“Then from the roller coasters I went to the water park and I was like, ‘Oh, shoot’ it was even bigger. The water park was humongous, I’ve never seen a water park that big. Then I saw the aquarium. I was like, ‘They got everything in here.’

“My mall in Muncie is literally one circle.”

Smith took to Twitter to share his discovery. The tweet garnered dozens of replies and retweets, and hundreds of likes.

West Edmonton Mall saw the tweet and offered Smith the chance to visit the mall to make some “wemories” the next time his son is in town. Smith’s son lives in Buffalo.

“When he comes up to Edmonton, we are definitely going. It’s probably going to be like a weekend thing,” he said with excitement.

“I’m going to take him to the roller coasters first, not show him the water park,” he said. “Then take him to the water park. So I’m going to break it down and do something nice.”

Smith eventually found the Apple store but admits he got lost on his way back to the car.