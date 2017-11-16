Canada
November 16, 2017 4:49 pm

Elderly man dead after collision in Southern Sask.

By Web Producer  Global News

An elderly man is dead after veering off the highway in southern Saskatchewan on Wednesday night.

RCMP were called to a collision on Highway 20 near Cymric where a 76-year-old man possibly suffered a medical emergency and veered off the highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP are still investigating with the assistance of the Office of the Chief Coroner.

