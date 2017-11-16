Elderly man dead after collision in Southern Sask.
A A
An elderly man is dead after veering off the highway in southern Saskatchewan on Wednesday night.
RCMP were called to a collision on Highway 20 near Cymric where a 76-year-old man possibly suffered a medical emergency and veered off the highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RCMP are still investigating with the assistance of the Office of the Chief Coroner.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.