Elderly woman dies of injuries suffered in fire sparked by careless smoking

An elderly woman rushed to hospital after a fire at an east London supportive housing facility has died of her injuries.

Fire officials, police, and EMS were called to the blaze at Maple Village, a 45-unit complex on Hamilton Road south of Highbury Avenue, over the noon hour on Wednesday.

On Thursday, fire officials confirmed the woman died Wednesday night in hospital and that the blaze was sparked by careless smoking. Her name and age have not been released.

“Careless smoking continues to be the leading cause of fire deaths in London and the province of Ontario,” deputy fire chief Jack Burt told 980 CFPL.

“We’re seeing far too many fires caused by careless disposal of smoking materials. In the last three years, we’ve had four fire deaths here in London and three of them have been attributed to careless smoking.”

Burt added that in all three of those cases, contraband cigarettes were involved.

“Store-bought cigarettes have the potential to self-extinguish based on low propensity material that’s inside them. Cigarettes that are bought from Indigenous peoples typically do not have that low-propensity material on them and as a result, we are seeing those cigarettes involved in these fires.”

Damage in the blaze at Maple Village is estimated at $130,000.