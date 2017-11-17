5 things to do this weekend – Friday, Nov. 17
A A
Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Nov. 17.
5 – Fraser Valley Bald Eagle Festival
Saturday and Sunday
Harrison Mills
fraservalleybaldeaglefestival.ca
4 – Barenaked Ladies
Friday & Saturday
Commodore Ballroom
barenakedladies.com
3 – West Coast Christmas Show
Friday thru Sunday
Tradex, Abbotsford
westcoastchristmasshow.com
2 – Santa Arrives
Various Malls across BC
1 – Christmas at Hycroft
Thru Sunday
Hycroft Manor, Vancouver
christmasathycroft.com
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.