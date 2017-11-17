5 Things To Do

November 17, 2017 11:05 am
Updated: November 17, 2017 11:13 am

5 things to do this weekend – Friday, Nov. 17

By Staff Global News

Fri. Nov. 17: Here are your five things to do for this weekend on Friday, November 17, 2017.

5 – Fraser Valley Bald Eagle Festival
Saturday and Sunday
Harrison Mills
fraservalleybaldeaglefestival.ca

4 – Barenaked Ladies
Friday & Saturday
Commodore Ballroom
barenakedladies.com

3 – West Coast Christmas Show
Friday thru Sunday
Tradex, Abbotsford
westcoastchristmasshow.com

2 – Santa Arrives
Various Malls across BC

1 – Christmas at Hycroft
Thru Sunday
Hycroft Manor, Vancouver
christmasathycroft.com

