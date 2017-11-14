Dallas prosecutor loses job after alleged verbal attack on Uber driver caught on camera

A Texas assistant district attorney was fired on Monday afternoon after a drunken profanity-laced tirade aimed at an Uber driver.

Driver Shaun Platt picked up Jody Warner at a Dallas bar in his car on Friday night. He told ABC News she was growing agitated over the route he was using and told him to use a different route than the one on his GPS.

“She kept saying she’s an assistant DA and said, ‘Who are they going to believe, you or me?’ and I said, ‘You know what? You’re kind of right,’ so I took out my phone and I recorded it,” he told ABC News.

When Warner said, “I think this might be a kidnapping,” Platt pulled off the road.

Warner posted audio of the incident on his Facebook page.

“I didn’t post this maliciously. I mean no harm to her,” Platt told the Dallas Morning News. “I just want an apology. I was just telling Facebook friends and when I get home I have thousands of views. It was crazy.”

In Platt’s recording which is on the Dallas Morning News website, a woman can be heard calling him names, including “an idiot,” “a legitimate retard” and “stupid.”

“You’re a [expletive] idiot,” the passenger says. “We’ll wait for the cops then if that’s what you think is appropriate.”

“I want the cops to come so they can f–k you up.”

On Monday afternoon, Warner was fired from her job by Dallas District Attorney Faith Johnson.

On Tuesday, Warner spoke to the media about the situation..

“I’m very sorry for the language I used. I’m not proud of it,” she said. “I’m not trying to make any accusations against that driver. I don’t know what’s in his heart. I can tell you that not everything he said was true. I never touched him.”