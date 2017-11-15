Bob Layton Editorial: Let the people decide

For those not happy with governments that never seem to listen to us and just do what they want, consider how they do it in Switzerland.

They have a system of direct democracy, where the people decide policies, not the government.

The next vote coming up is whether to ban face-covering garments like burkas or niqabs.

To get the question public, advocates had to gather 100,000 signatures, and then the federal council sets a date for the referendum.

France, Austria and other European countries already prohibit covering your face.

The group pushing for this vote was also behind a ban on building minarets in Switzerland.

What do you think about the voters deciding major policy issues, instead of politicians discussing it for months and then arriving at some kind of compromise that usually leaves both sides less than satisfied?

Imagine if the people got to choose whether we built a pipeline or had a carbon tax.

What would you have liked to have a say in?

Let me know.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.