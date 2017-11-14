Dozens of migratory birds shot, left to rot near Unity, Sask.

A disturbing discovery was made last month near Unity, Sask.

North Battleford conservation officers received a call on Oct. 21 that dozens of migratory birds had been shot and left to rot.

Among the birds found by officers were 44 snow geese, 26 ducks and three greater white-fronted geese.

No meat had been taken from the birds.

Some evidence had been taken from where the birds were found – which was seven miles east of Unity and six miles north of Swarthmore Road.

Officers believed it happened sometime between the evening of Oct. 17 and the morning of Oct. 18.

SaskTip is now offering a reward of $2,000 for any information that will help solve the case.

Anyone with information can contact Turn in Poachers at 1-800-667-7561 or online.