Terminally ill Saint-Lazare mother dies after struggle with breast cancer

Deanna Darby, a single mother of two from Saint-Lazare, died Sunday night. She had breast cancer, which was diagnosed as terminal by doctors in August after the disease had spread to her bones and liver.

The Saint-Lazare Facebook page “Circle of Friends” broke the news of Darby’s death. Many of her friends and neighbours left touching goodbye messages in response to the post.

Members of the Circle of Friends group had come to the aid of the Darby family by starting a GoFundMe campaign this past summer.

The group raised close to $18,000 of their goal of $20,000 to cover Darby’s food costs and transport fees to her chemotherapy appointments.

READ MORE: Saint-Lazare community raising money for terminally ill single mother

Details for the funeral service have not been made public, but a message on the group’s Facebook page says that information will be available in the coming days.