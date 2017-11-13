‘Racist’ train exhibit on display at America’s largest model locomotive festival

A train display at America’s largest model locomotive festival in Milwaukee is being called “racist” for a scene that is accused of depicting police brutality.

“It’s insensitive, disrespectful and racist,” a visitor to the Trainfest, who didn’t want to be identified, told WDJT-TV on Sunday.

The model alleges to show a pair of white Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper figurines targeting a group of unarmed black men.

“It’s wrong, just wrong,” the woman added.

The vignette, which is part of a larger display put on by the Lionel Railroad Club of Southeast Wisconsin, includes one police officer kneeling with its gun aiming in the direction of the black figurines.

The president of the club said their display was not intentionally trying to offend anyone.

“It just happened to be set up that way,” Dan Hechel explained, adding that the club will often add scenes to their display that reflect real life.

“Sometimes, we have a make-believe fire, sometimes there’s a traffic accident,” he said.

Other visitors were less convinced the display was “insensitive.”

“It’s a display. If you don’t like it, go to the next one,” said a visitor identified as Abby.

But organizers of the massive model locomotive festival disagree.

“This hobby is about fun and creativity and certainly not a place to make any sort of statement,” Peter Lakatos, a Trainfest volunteer told WDJT. “It’s an unfortunate surprise and we will take it back to our committee.”

In a statement, Trainfest called the display “absolutely inappropriate social commentary,” and announced it would be changing the way it vets displays.

“[The] policy will change and we will be implementing stronger reviews of the layouts on display to ensure this never happens again,” the statement read.