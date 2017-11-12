Teenager followed by suspicious man Sunday morning

Winnipeg Police are calling an early morning incident in the 400 block of Hamilton Avenue suspicious.

Investigators said a 17-year-old woman was walking on Hamilton Avenue when a man in a vehicle approached her from behind.

They said the man stopped ahead of her, rolled down his window, and offered her a ride, to which she said no.

The 17-year-old told police when she said no he got out of the car and asked if she was sure, then closed the door and stayed outside.

The woman ran and police were contacted.

Winnipeg Police are asking for help in identifying the man that appeared to be around 40-years-old, light brown skin, and a medium build.

He is approximately 5’9″ with short black hair, a short black thick beard and driving an older model 4-door grey car.