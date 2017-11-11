WATCH LIVE: Vancouver Remembrance Day ceremony from Victory Square

A large crowd is expected to gather in Vancouver on Saturday for the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at Victory Square.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. with a performance by the Vancouver Bach Youth Choir and Sarabande. At 11 a.m., the Last Post will be sounded, followed by two minutes of silence, during which a 21-gun salute will be heard from Portside Park.

Remembrance Day: No stone left alone

Global BC will have live coverage of the Victory Square ceremony from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

There are other ceremonies taking place across the province, including at the cenotaph at the legislature in Victoria, North Vancouver’s cenotaph in Victoria Park and Thunderbird Memorial Square in Abbotsford.