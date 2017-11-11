Remembrance Day
November 11, 2017 12:58 pm
Updated: November 11, 2017 1:40 pm

WATCH LIVE: Vancouver Remembrance Day ceremony from Victory Square

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: Global BC has live coverage of the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at Victory Square in Vancouver.

A A

A large crowd is expected to gather in Vancouver on Saturday for the annual Remembrance Day ceremony at Victory Square.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. with a performance by the Vancouver Bach Youth Choir and Sarabande. At 11 a.m., the Last Post will be sounded, followed by two minutes of silence, during which a 21-gun salute will be heard from Portside Park.

Remembrance Day: No stone left alone

Global BC will have live coverage of the Victory Square ceremony from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

There are other ceremonies taking place across the province, including at the cenotaph at the legislature in Victoria, North Vancouver’s cenotaph in Victoria Park and Thunderbird Memorial Square in Abbotsford.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada Remembrance Day
Remembrance Day
Remembrance Day 2017
Vancouver Remembrance Day
Vancouver Remembrance Day 2017
Vancouver Remembrance Day ceremony 2017
Victoria Square remembrance day

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News