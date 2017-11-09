100 geese found shot dead near Taber

Alberta Fish and Wildlife is investigating the discovery of nearly 100 dead geese.

The birds were discovered Tuesday afternoon, approximately 18 kilometres north of the town of Taber, Alta.

A local-area farmer discovered the geese partially covered in snow, along Township Road 112 and Range Road 161.

A Fish and Wildlife officer attended the scene and discovered 85 Canada geese and five snow geese.

Some meat was taken from 24 of the birds, while the rest were left untouched.

“It is a very significant number of birds that we’re looking at here,” Alberta Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Brendan Cox said. “It’s not necessarily uncommon to find shot and left game species, especially at this time of year. But the large number of birds that we’re dealing with here makes it particularly concerning.”

It is an offence, under the Wildlife Act, to abandon edible flesh of game species. The maximum penalty is a $50,000 fine and/or one year in jail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Report A Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800 or on the website.