November 9, 2017 5:07 pm
Updated: November 9, 2017 5:58 pm

5 things to do this weekend – Thursday Nov. 9

By Global News

Here are your five things to do.

Looking for something to do? Here are five things to do this weekend.

5 – The Handpicked Pop-up Christmas Market
Fri Nov 10 – Sat Nov 11
Quality Hotel & Conference Centre, Abbotsford
handpickedvintagemarket.com

4 – Eat! Vancouver Food + Cooking Festival
Nov 6 – 11
Pinnacle Harbourfront Hotel

http://eat-vancouver.com/

3 – Vintage Holiday Fair
Saturday Nov 11th
Da Vinci Centre, Victoria
victoriavintageshow.com

2 – Fall Mason Beekeeping
Burnaby Lake Regional Park
Sunday November 12
www.metrovancouver.org

1 – Vancouver Train Expo
Sat Nov 11 & Sun Nov 12
The PNE Forum Building
http://www.vancouvertrainexpo.ca/

