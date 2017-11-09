5 things to do this weekend – Thursday Nov. 9
Looking for something to do? Here are five things to do this weekend.
5 – The Handpicked Pop-up Christmas Market
Fri Nov 10 – Sat Nov 11
Quality Hotel & Conference Centre, Abbotsford
handpickedvintagemarket.com
4 – Eat! Vancouver Food + Cooking Festival
Nov 6 – 11
Pinnacle Harbourfront Hotel
3 – Vintage Holiday Fair
Saturday Nov 11th
Da Vinci Centre, Victoria
victoriavintageshow.com
2 – Fall Mason Beekeeping
Burnaby Lake Regional Park
Sunday November 12
www.metrovancouver.org
1 – Vancouver Train Expo
Sat Nov 11 & Sun Nov 12
The PNE Forum Building
http://www.vancouvertrainexpo.ca/
