Vernon transit bus service hobbled by slippery road conditions
Icy road conditions Thursday caused problems for transit buses in Vernon.
Heavy snow and temperatures hovering around freezing led to treacherous conditions on many side streets.
By mid morning, BC Transit had suspended service to most of Vernon’s steeper routes, including Pleasant Valley, Bella Vista and Okanagan College.
By noon, route 5 to south Vernon was still suspended while other services were operating on what transit described as a modified schedule.
