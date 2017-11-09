Man dies on the job at Penticton car wash

A workplace incident in Penticton has claimed the life of an employee.

The BC Ambulance Service was called to the Super Wash car wash on Main Street late Wednesday morning.

The 60-year-old-man was found dead in a storage area.

WorkSafeBC says it appears the man fell from a height.

The agency is investigating along with the Coroners Service and the RCMP.

Police say the death is not suspicious.