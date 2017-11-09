Investigations
November 9, 2017 1:00 pm
Updated: November 9, 2017 1:26 pm

Man dies on the job at Penticton car wash

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

An employee has died after falling from a height at a Penticton car wash.

Shelby Thom/Global News
A A

A workplace incident in Penticton has claimed the life of an employee.

The BC Ambulance Service was called to the Super Wash car wash on Main Street late Wednesday morning.

The 60-year-old-man was found dead in a storage area.

WorkSafeBC says it appears the man fell from a height.

The agency is investigating along with the Coroners Service and the RCMP.

Police say the death is not suspicious.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
car wash fatality
penticton
penticton car wash death
penticton man killed on the job
RCMP
super wash car wash death
Workplace Fatality
worksafebc investigating death

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News