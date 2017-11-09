Man dies in boating accident in Nova Scotia, autopsy to be conducted

A 33-year-old man is dead after a boating accident in Nova Scotia.

The RCMP say officers were called to a report of a missing person in Ballantynes Cove – roughly 30 kilometres north of Antigonish – at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the caller reported that a man had been out fishing and had docked his boat, but he was nowhere to be found.

Investigators say the area was searched and the body of the man was found in the water near his boat.

They say the man, from Cape George, was not wearing a life jacket.

The province’s medical examiner will conduct an autopsy today.