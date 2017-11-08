Mysterious apology letter from skateboarder prompts search for author

A man in Moline, Ill. Is on the hunt for the author of a mystery letter so he can return some money.

John Zelnio received an unsigned letter on Tuesday which was sent to his company, Zelnio Construction, WQAD.com reports. The envelope was also missing a return address.

The envelope contained an apology, $40 and a promise.

“Mister, I want to say I’m sorry,” the letter says. “My friends and I were running across the street where your truck was parked, and my friend pushed me into your truck and I scratched your truck with my skateboard.”

“I am sending you my grass-cutting money for the insurance. My dad said his had a $100 payment for things like this,” the letter reads.

The author says he or she will “send some more next week when I finish some more yards.”

While it was nice of the skateboarder to be honest about the incident, Zelnio said his truck was not actually damaged.

“I set out to look at my truck to see what the damage was, I walked around it a few times and couldn’t see any,” he told the BBC.

Zelnio is looking to track the mystery writer down to return the envelope.

“I was touched by the young person’s story, so I tried to figure out who it was so we could get the money back to them.”