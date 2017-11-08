Conservatives call on Bill Morneau to ‘pull the curtain back’ on personal assets

The Conservative Party continued to press Bill Morneau over his personal financial interests in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

“Since apparently Sunlight is the best disinfectant, will the finance minister pull the curtain back and let the sun shine in so Canadians can look inside what’s in his other numbered companies,” Conservative MP John Brassard asked Morneau.

Morneau replied by noting that he has disclosed all of his assets and saying it was time to move on from the scandal.

“I have disclosed all of my assets to the ethics commissioner,” he said. “What it does, Mr. Speaker, it allows us to get on with the work that we are doing.”

The opposition have pressed Morneau for weeks after it was revealed the finance minister legally used two corporations to hold about a million shares in his former firm, Morneau Shepell.

Morneau built up the company alongside his father before he stepped down as its executive chairman after the election.

He has held shares in his family business, human resources and pension management company while he was the minister in charge of regulating the pension industry.

Morneau still holds the shares although he is in the process of offloading them.

— With files from Global News Monique Scotti and the Canadian Press