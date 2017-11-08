Snow to arrive in southern Ontario by Thursday afternoon

It looks like snow will arrive in southern Ontario earlier than normal for this time of year.

Environment Canada forecasts the first snowfall of the season late Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

The weather agency issued a winter weather travel advisory for much of the area on Wednesday, which includes Toronto, York-Durham and Halton-Peel regions. A snow squall watch was also issued for several areas off of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, where snow accumulations of 15 cm are expected, including the Barrie, London and Waterloo regions.

The first lake effect snow outbreak of the season begins at this time tomorrow. Extreme water to air temperature differences but short duration and dry atmosphere will limit accumulations. pic.twitter.com/feidjhUreV Story continues below — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) November 8, 2017

Snowfall and rapidly falling temperatures are expected in Toronto and the GTA late Thursday afternoon and into the evening as a cold front moves through the region.

Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said rain showers will quickly change into wet snow flurries by late afternoon as a sharp cold front swings through.

“This will usher in the coldest November temperatures we’ve seen in three years and we could break daily records on Friday.”

Winter weather advisory & snow squall watches issued by EC. Rapidly changing weather conditions starting late Thurs. pic.twitter.com/WptQ7y7nod — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) November 8, 2017

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Thursday, with showers expected to turn into flurries as the temperature drops in the afternoon. Wind gusts of 30 to 50 km/h are also expected with a low of -10°C.

Farnell said with the temperatures rapidly falling during the evening commute, drivers should be prepared for icy and slippery conditions on some untreated surfaces.

“There is even the potential for a flash freeze of some overpasses and bridges,” he said.

Temps dropping to near freezing overnight. Salt brine is being applied to hills and bridges this evening. First round of the year. — TO Winter Operations (@TO_WinterOps) November 8, 2017

Geoff Coulson is a Meteorologist with Environment Canada, the agency that issued the weather advisories.

Coulson said Thursday is going to be the beginning of the coldest night of the fall season so far.

“As that cold air continues to rush down Thursday night into early Friday morning we’re looking at a wake-up temperature of -10°C, so much colder than normal.”

Normal temperatures for this time of year sit at highs of about 8°C and lows of 0°C. The lowest temperature on record for Nov. 9 is -8.4°C set in 1991.

Widespread record breaking cold expected Friday morning. Here are some of the cities and numbers we'll be watching. pic.twitter.com/XyZSXOUFYt — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) November 8, 2017

Not much is expected in the way of flurry activity on Friday morning, however, the cooler temperatures are expected to stick around with a daytime high of -2°C.

Coulson said the very cold temperatures aren’t expected to last long.

“We already see temperatures bouncing back to closer to seasonal values by the start of next week,” he said. “But this is a bit of a reminder of what’s to come over the coming weeks.”

Georgian Bay and Lake Huron water temperature about +11C. Air at 850mb (1500m) above on Friday morning approx -19C giving us a temp differential of 30 which is huge. Limiting factor for lake effect is very dry air. pic.twitter.com/o5qOsecten — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) November 8, 2017

Those travelling north and west of Toronto are advised to prepare for snow squall conditions and snow accumulations of 15 cm or more.

A watch alert for regions near Lake Huron and Georgian Bay said conditions are favourable for a period of lake effect snow squalls beginning Thursday evening and into the day Friday.

Farnell said visibility could be reduced as a result of heavy snow caused by the snow squall bands, combined with blowing snow.

“Friday morning’s commute could be difficult across some parts of southern Ontario.”

It’s possible that a snow squall warning could be issued as Environment Canada continues to monitor the conditions.