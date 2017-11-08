Angela Kokott: The Peace Bridge should be glass-free

The city is spending thousands of dollars on glass for the Peace Bridge.

Currently, there are no panels that have to be replaced but since the $24.5-million bridge opened in 2012, dozens of sections have had to be replaced because of vandals. So, the glass is being bought as a proactive measure.

Here’s a better idea: let’s save a lot of money and remove the glass altogether.

Until the city can find unbreakable glass, why do we continue to give vandals such an appealing target?

The controversial bridge has won over a lot of critics but that could all change if the repair bill continues to climb. Removing the glass won’t take away from the helix design and will save the city thousands in future glass damage.