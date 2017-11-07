26 displaced after fire in Moncton apartment building

A fire at an apartment building on Curry Street in Moncton, N.B., has left 26 people temporarily displaced.

Although the fire was confined to one unit on the top floor of the four-storey apartment building, the units in the lower floors suffered water damage, rendering them uninhabitable for at least a day.

READ MORE: Monctonians concerned over garbage, tents appearing at former Moncton High School

Fifteen of the apartment tenants were able to make arrangements for temporary lodging while 11 others were assisted by Canadian Red Cross volunteers who have arranged for emergency lodging and food.

Some have also been set up in hotels in the Moncton area, or empty dormitory rooms at the Université de Moncton, where several displaced tenants are students.