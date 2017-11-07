Vancouver students place poppies on veteran’s graves to make sure no stone is left alone

Students in Vancouver took some time today to honour Canada’s fallen soldiers.

One hundred and five students from St. Mary’s School placed stones with poppies painted on them on the headstones of soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country to make sure there was No Stone Left Alone.

Today’s event was held at Mountain View Cemetery on Fraser Street.

The students were joined by members of various branches of the Canadian military.

Cpl. Adam Foster with the Seaforth Highlanders of Canada was there to help the children place the stones and read the headstones.

“I think it’s really important to connect the future with the present and the past,” he said. “What I mean by that is, the school children, they may want to grow up and join the military or they may need to join the military and giving them a full realization of what these men did, so that we can hold the freedoms that we have today, and to have the military here as well to show that this is still an ongoing need.”

This is the seventh year of the program, a program that sees students throughout Metro Vancouver place poppies on each and every soldier’s headstone in the cemeteries.

More than 10,000 poppies will be placed this year across Canada to commemorate their lives.

The goal of the program is to educate and engage the next generation, and to raise awareness and funds for Canada’s veterans, serving soldiers and their families.

PHOTOS (taken by Linda Aylesworth / Global News):