Lights Out part 3: The rise and fall of CGE Peterborough — A part of the community

At its height, the Canadian General Electric Plant in Peterborough employed over 6000 people.

So it’s not surprising the company and its workforce had a significant impact on the community in many ways.

The Peterborough and District Sports Hall of Fame highlights the history of sports in the community and several of the displays feature artifacts tracing the history of the CGE Shop League. Hundreds of employees played half a dozen sports on league teams based on departments at CGE.

“We played basketball at the ladies Y, which is now the bus stop, we played softball at the Memorial Centre at the Exhibition Grounds, and hockey we played at the Old Civic Arena,” said Neil Thompson, a 40-year General Electric employee.

An in-house organization, called the Sports and Athletic Association, helped organize activities for the employees. The S and A was also responsible for getting employees to support the community with the establishment of Trent University.

“I know they canvassed when Trent University got started. You could donate through payroll deductions and a lot of people did that to get them going, you know,” said Reg Fowler, a 35-year employee.

Both the company and its employees are firm supporters of the United Way of Peterborough and District.

For many years, CGE ran the largest workplace campaign, at its height raising $300,000 in one campaign. But they also supported the United Way in other areas.

“They provide volunteers for our committees for our boards, it’s not just about the money they give, it’s about their commitment to helping us around who gets the money, where the money gets invested,” said Jim Russell, United Way executive director.

The company also encouraged employees to serve the Peterborough community by participating in municipal politics.

Former Peterborough city councillor and mayor Paul Ayotte recall CGE made time available to him and others to serve.

“In 1978, there was about 15 or 16 of us on the front steps of GE getting our picture taken because we were on village councils, city councils, school boards, PUC, all GE employees that were giving back to their communities,” said Paul Ayotte.