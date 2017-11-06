Florida woman gets DUI while riding on a horse

A Florida woman has been charged with riding a horse, named Bo Duke, while intoxicated on a busy road.

The woman, identified as 53-year-old Donna Byrne, smelled of alcohol and had red, watery eyes when she was pulled over by deputies on Thursday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office told the Orlando Sentinel.

It’s not illegal to ride a horse outside pasture. According to Florida statutes, a vehicle is defined as any “device in, upon, or by which any person or property is or may be transported or drawn upon a highway.” The FL DUI Group Law Firm says that under this definition, a DUI can be issued if a person is intoxicated while on a bicycle, ATV, golf cart “and even on a horse.”

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told NBC-affiliate WFLA that Byrne was twice the legal limit — a blood alcohol level of .161, higher than Florida’s legal limit of .08 — and should never have been on the road.

“When you mount up your horse in Polk City, Florida and ride it into town – Lakeland, on Combee Road – you can be sure of one thing. We’re going to arrest you for DUI if you’re weaving on your horse,” Grady said.

And Byrne was weaving, according to a passerby on the road who told FOX 13 that she appeared confused and “maybe in danger.”

Kimberley Burgess, was driving by when she saw the incident.

“And that’s not something you see on a regular basis around here. But you know, every now and then you do see horses come through here,” Burgess said.

According to police, the 53-year-old has been charged with driving while under the influence and animal neglect for endangering and failing to provide proper protection to the animal.

While there were no Dukes of Hazzard incidents that occurred from this, Judd told WFLA he was glad it didn’t turn off worse.

He did have advice, however, for any horseback riders planning to go for a ride down any streets in town.

“If you’re going to ride a horse in Polk County, stay sober or stay in a pasture.”