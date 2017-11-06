Jill’s House: Appreciating your teammates on and off the ice

Canadian Olympic gold medalist and Winnipeg mom Jill Officer gives us a twice-monthly look behind the scenes of her dual life in her blog, Jill’s House.

While we all have bad days at work, most people don’t have them on national television.

Unfortunately for me, I had one of my worst days at work in recent memory and it just so happened to be in the final of the Masters Grand Slam of Curling this past weekend on national TV.

I’ll be honest, I was embarrassed!

I played very poorly in this championship final – the most poorly I feel I’ve played in recent memory.

But we won.

So while I did beat myself up (those darn guilty sticks!), I realize that we won because we are a team. We can’t ALWAYS be our best, but it’s a little better when we have people around us to help us out.

I’m not always my best at home either. I try. I try incredibly super-duper hard.

But it just doesn’t always happen, right?!

I’ve always felt that patience is the biggest virtue you could have as a parent. But after ten days away, 15 curling games and an early morning flight to come home, fatigue sets in and patience seems a million miles away from me especially during the bedtime battle!

Thankfully, my husband and teammate at home, can sometimes step in when I am not performing my best as a mom. And I can do the same for him after a long day.

We can all be so hard on ourselves and be our worst critics, but we are better when we have people around us who can support us, understand us and give us some gentle reminders when it is challenging to be our best self.

And this is why support amongst co-workers, teammates and at home is so necessary. We didn’t get to where we are without strong, supportive people around us. Those who help you pick up the pieces of your crappy day and keep you moving forward to a better day.

So the next time we have a bad day at work or our patience is wearing extremely thin, let’s remember to look for our teammates and be grateful they are there to help us win.