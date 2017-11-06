Paradise Papers: Jean Chrétien fires back, denies holding offshore accounts

Former prime minister Jean Chrétien pushed back on Monday after a series of news stories linked him to offshore banking as part of the so-called Paradise Papers leak.

“Any news report that suggests I have or ever had or was associated in any way with any offshore account is false,” Chrétien wrote in a statement issued early Monday afternoon.

The Paradise Papers are a series of leaked documents obtained by German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung and shared with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, a network that includes the Toronto Star and CBC/Radio-Canada.

The leak covers 13.4 million records, according to The Star, including files from two offshore law firms and 19 corporate registries from traditional tax havens. The newspaper reported that the documents list Chrétien as having received share options in a Madagascar oil venture registered in Bermuda.

“While as a lawyer for Heenan Blaikie I did some work for Madagascar Oil as a client of the law firm, all fees were billed by the law firm and went to the law firm,” Chrétien explained in his release.

“I never received any share options and I never had a bank account outside Canada.”

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is also caught up in the massive leak. His name was listed as he once sat on the board of a Bermuda-based company controlled by Syrian-Saudi businessman Wafic Said.

The Star reported that Mulroney’s lawyer said the former Progressive Conservative leader is proud to have served on the board and considers Said “a good friend.”

‘Paradise Papers’ reveals Liberal Party fundraiser’s alleged use of tax scheme

Mulroney and Chrétien are just two of the familiar names appearing in the documents, which trace how offshore tax havens have been used to avoid higher tax rates in countries like Canada.

Former prime minister Paul Martin has been linked indirectly through his former company, Canada Steamship Lines. The firm is reportedly one of the biggest clients of offshore firm Appleby’s, which is at the centre of the leak.

While Canada does not calculate the “tax gap” — the difference between the amount of money the Canada Revenue Agency takes in versus what it should take in — estimates suggest government coffers are deprived of $6 billion to $7.8 billion a year as a result of offshore activity.

Much of the activity involving offshore banking is legal, however, and there is no suggestion that any of the former prime ministers broke the law.

All three were, coincidentally, on Parliament Hill on Monday for a photo opportunity to mark 150 years since Canada’s first sitting of Parliament. None offered any comment.

Lebouthillier responds

Minister of National Revenue Diane Lebouthillier responded to the leak after a cabinet meeting on Monday, calling offshore tax havens “a global problem.”

“Our government clearly indicated two years ago that tax evasion and tax avoidance was a priority,” she said in French, adding that the government has made “historic investments” of close to $1 billion to try to get its hands on owed taxes.

She also said that “the population is right to be upset.”