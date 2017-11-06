Scott Thompson: U.S. domestic terrorism bigger than foreign

There has been another mass shooting the United States — should anyone be surprised?

This time, a Texas church was shot up by a heavily armed domestic terrorist (or white guy exercising his constitutional right to bear plenty of arms), the 26 dead ranging in age from five to 72.

Whether it is mental illness or another disenfranchised American, it’s still domestic terrorism and it kills way more people in America than any terrorist organization.

One witness said if it wasn’t for a Good Samaritan with a gun who took out the shooter, this person would have killed more. This is not confirmed.

How ironic is it to defend the very culture that is continually terrorizing America, and has for decades?

And one only has to ask the question: where else in the world does this happen?

The U.S. needs to address its own domestic terrorism situation, fueled by an uncontrolled gun culture, which occurs on a frequent basis.

Instead Trump points fingers at those from other countries who kill far less than Americans do each other, on a daily basis.

The real war for the U.S. lies within its own citizenry…

