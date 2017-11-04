$32K bottle of whiskey sold at B.C. Liquor Store premium spirit sale

Customers eagerly lined up for days outside a B.C. liquor store in Vancouver for a chance to get their hands on a rare collection of spirits, which included a bottle of Bowmore Black 1964 whiskey priced at $32,000.

Only 159 bottles of the whiskey have been made available internationally and this is the fifth, final and oldest cask in the distillery’s sought-after 1964 series.

The bottle is the priciest item for sale at the annual B.C. Liquor Stores’ premium spirits release, which launched Saturday and features over 100 sought-after varieties of whiskeys, gins, bourbons and other spirits.

“Our enthusiasts have lined up for days out there,” BC Liquor Stores manager Adele Shaw said. “They’re looking for bourbons and high-end single malts.”

Other bottles for sale included a 46-year-old bottle of Bunnahabhain whiskey for $10,350 and a 40-year-old bottle of Glenfiddich for $7,200. There were also several items priced under $100.

Thirty stores participated in the liquor release.

The sale kicked off Saturday morning, and according to the BC Liquor Stores website, the Bowmore Black 1964 whiskey was sold out by early afternoon.