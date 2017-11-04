3 students injured after school bus collides with car in Prince Albert, Sask.

A school bus loaded with children collided with a car in Prince Albert, Sask., on Friday.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash at an intersection at around 3:10 p.m. CT.

The Prince Albert Fire Department said the bus ended up hitting a home in the 400-block of 8 Street East.

Parkland Ambulance paramedics assessed everyone at the scene.

The driver, who was a 59-year-old man, and 44 students from a Saskatchewan Rivers School Division were on the bus at the time.

Two girls, aged 8 and 11, a 6-year-old boy and the school bus driver had minor injuries. They were taken to hospital for further care.

The two adults in the car were not injured in the crash.

The uninjured children were loaded onto another bus and taken back to school.

The fire department said damage to the home was minor but the front-yard fence was damaged.