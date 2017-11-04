Manitoba RCMP warn drivers to wear seat belts

As we move through another weekend, Manitoba RCMP have become alarmed over the number of people killed in highway crashes where the victims were not wearing their seat belts.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre calls the situation tragic as many of the victims were ejected from the vehicles.

He says at least 33 people have lost their lives this year because they weren’t wearing a seat belt.

RCMP say a review of all fatal collisions in Manitoba so far this year has determined that a lack of seat belts was a factor in 52 percent of the deaths.

Over 70 people have died in motor vehicle crashes in the province so far this year.