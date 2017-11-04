Politics
November 4, 2017
Updated: November 4, 2017 10:58 am

Donald Trump will arrive at Winter White House as charities flee

By Terry Spencer The Associated Press

A A

PALM BEACH, Fla. – President Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago is reopening after being closed during the brutal heat and humidity of Florida’s summer.

If last season is a guide, the president will soon visit his Winter White House during Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s and then return many more weekends until May.

But he will find a major difference this season. Because of the outcry over remarks he made after a white nationalist rally in Virginia, Mar-a-Lago will host many fewer galas.

Trump blamed the violence that erupted in Charlottesville on both sides: on the white nationalists who were protesting the removal of a Confederate statue and on the counterprotesters who opposed them. A counterprotester was killed.

About 20 charities have cancelled or moved their events. A few newcomers are taking their place.

