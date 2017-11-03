Environment
November 3, 2017 2:00 pm

Group demands unbiased analysis of proposed Okanagan national park reserve

By Blaine Gaffney Global News
An organization opposed to the creation of a national park reserve in the south Okanagan says it wants a “meaningful, unbiased and factual analysis” of the proposed park’s impact on the area.

The Grassland Park Review Coalition is adamantly opposed to a national park.

In a news release, the coalition says it has a mandate “to balance the hype and identify the true impacts of establishing a National Park Reserve in the South Okanagan-Lower Similkameen Valleys”.

The group is concerned a park would negatively impact agriculture, ranching and outdoor recreation including hunting.

“We look forward to a respectful, unbiased, professional and factual process as indicated by both levels of government,” states the release.

