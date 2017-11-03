Edmonton Oilers search for scoring as they face Devils

The Edmonton Oilers’ search for more support scoring finds Anton Slepyshev getting a shot at right wing on the second line with Milan Lucic and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

“I still think we need more from him,” head coach Todd McLellan said. “When he’s effective, he’s got a tremendous shot — a heavy shot, fairly accurate. He’s got a tenacity to him. I’ve never questioned his work ethic. But there’s something that has to come from that position eventually.

“Hopefully, Slep can deliver it.”

Patrick Maroon, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Nugent-Hopkins have combined to score 16 goals. The rest of the forwards combined have netted just four.

The Oilers are 3-7-1 on the season. They face the 9-2 New Jersey Devils Friday night at Rogers Place. The Devils are 5-0 on the road and are led offensively by former Oiler Taylor Hall, who leads the Devils with 15 points in 11 games.

“I think he’s just doing more of the same of what he’s done his whole career. He has that offensive mind,” Nugent-Hopkins said. “He knows how to get it done. That’s what we’re seeing this year.”

Defenceman Kris Russell left the morning skate early after taking a puck to the face. McLellan said Russell was treated and should be able to play.

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Maroon – McDavid – Draisaitl

Lucic – Nugent-Hopkins – Slepyshev

Caggiula – Strome – Jokinen

Pakarinen – Letestu – Kassian

Klefbom – Benning

Nurse – Larsson

Russell – Auvitu or Gryba

Talbot

Defenceman Andrej Sekera skated with his teammates for the first time since suffering an ACL injury on May 5 in a playoff game against Anaheim. He had surgery May 9 and was expected to miss six to nine months.

“I think I’m right where I should be,” Sekera said. “I don’t have a time table. I feel better and better each week. The leg is getting stronger.”

Catch the Oilers and Devils on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.