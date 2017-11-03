Vancouver Police asking public to help find West End man missing since Halloween

Vancouver Police are asking the public to help find 24-year-old Carl Couture.

He was last seen at his home the morning of Tuesday Oct. 31, near Haro and Thurlow.

Police say he moved to Vancouver from Eastern Canada, and hasn’t shown up for work.

They add he also hasn’t contacted family or friends since the early hours of October 31, which is out of character and a cause for concern.

Police describe him as a 6’2″ tall white man, with short blonde hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Vancouver Police.