Man missing in West End
November 3, 2017 5:15 am

Vancouver Police asking public to help find West End man missing since Halloween

By News Anchor  CKNW

Vancouver Police say Carl Couture hasn't been seen since Halloween.

Vancouver Police Department
A A

Vancouver Police are asking the public to help find 24-year-old Carl Couture.

He was last seen at his home the morning of Tuesday Oct. 31, near Haro and Thurlow.

Police say he moved to Vancouver from Eastern Canada, and hasn’t shown up for work.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Missing 73-year-old woman in New Westminster found

They add he also hasn’t contacted family or friends since the early hours of October 31, which is out of character and a cause for concern.

Police describe him as a 6’2″ tall white man, with short blonde hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Vancouver Police.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Man missing in West End
missing person
Missing since Halloween
Missing West End man
Person missing since Halloween
vancouver police
Vancouver Police Department
VPD

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News