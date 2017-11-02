Journalists warned to keep Vegas massacre, gun control questions off limits at CMA Awards

When country music’s biggest stars convene at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 8 for the 51st Annual CMA Awards, don’t expect to hear stars answer questions about the Las Vegas massacre or America’s gun control laws.

That’s because the award show’s organizers have asked journalists to steer clear of questions about the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas, gun rights and the stars’ political affiliations, or risk losing their press credentials.

WATCH: Jason Aldean opens SNL with Tom Petty cover in tribute to Vegas victims

According to the CMA Awards’ media guidelines, the restrictions are “out of respect for the artists directly or indirectly involved.” The goal, notes the guideline, is in order to ensure that the artists in attendance will “feel comfortable talking to press.”

Any member of the media to ignore those guidelines could have their credentials “potentially revoked via security escort.”

According to AP, messages left for CMA reps on Thursday were not returned.

READ MORE: Las Vegas shooting has country guitarist admitting he was wrong on gun control

