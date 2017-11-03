Scott Thompson: What are you doing to stop distracted driving?

We all stopped to view the horrific video of the recent fiery crash on Highway 400 south of Barrie that claimed the lives of three.

But will we stop doing whatever it is that distracts us from paying attention to the task at hand when driving an automobile?

At this stage, it appears traffic was slowing for a previous accident when a truck struck the line creating a chain reaction.

Tankers in the crash ignited sending motorists running for their lives.

Distracted driving has surpassed drunken driving as the leading cause of death and destruction on our roads.

This has led to increased laws and enforcement.

Does that solve the problem? We all think we’re great drivers.

Not as long as it is still acceptable to do something else while driving.

Whether it is texting, talking, eating, or simply not paying attention to the road, it is a behaviour, it is a choice.

And we have all been recently reminded of what can happen when someone is NOT paying attention.

Yes, lets always look at ways we can make trucks (and everyone) safer, but it starts with looking in the rearview mirror at yourself.

And asking, what are you doing?