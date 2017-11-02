5 Things To Do

November 2, 2017 2:44 pm

5 things to do this weekend – Friday, Nov. 3, 2017

The Vancouver Health Show.

Here are the five things to do this weekend for Friday. Nov. 3.

5 – Vancouver Magic Circle
Waterfront Theatre, Granville Island
When: Saturday and Sunday
More Info: ibmring92.com

4 – Nature Club Family Days
Beaty Biodiversity Museum, UBC
When: Sunday, Nov 5th 10:30am

More Info: beatymuseum.ubc.ca

3 – Family Day at Artisan Crafts for Africa
Unifor Hall, New Westminster
When: Sunday, Nov 5th 11am-2pm
More Info: royalcitygogos.org

2 – Vancouver Health Show
Vancouver Convention Centre East
When: Saturday and Sunday
More Info: healthshows.com

1 – Games from the Past
Okanagan Military Museum, Kelowna
When: Saturday, November 4th 10am-2pm
More Info: kelownamuseums.ca

