5 things to do this weekend – Friday, Nov. 3, 2017

Here are the five things to do this weekend for Friday. Nov. 3.
5 – Vancouver Magic Circle
Waterfront Theatre, Granville Island
When: Saturday and Sunday
More Info: ibmring92.com
4 – Nature Club Family Days
Beaty Biodiversity Museum, UBC
When: Sunday, Nov 5th 10:30am
3 – Family Day at Artisan Crafts for Africa
Unifor Hall, New Westminster
When: Sunday, Nov 5th 11am-2pm
More Info: royalcitygogos.org
2 – Vancouver Health Show
Vancouver Convention Centre East
When: Saturday and Sunday
More Info: healthshows.com
1 – Games from the Past
Okanagan Military Museum, Kelowna
When: Saturday, November 4th 10am-2pm
More Info: kelownamuseums.ca
